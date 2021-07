Waking up tired with a headache, stomachache, or even the chills the day after you get vaccinated is nothing out of the ordinary. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long been alerting us about the possibility of side effects after the COVID vaccination, which are the result of our bodies building immunity and protection against the novel coronavirus. However, some more concerning, albeit less common, side effects have emerged as an increasing number of people are getting vaccinated, like allergic reactions or blood clots. And now, the CDC says another delayed side effect is showing up more often—especially as younger people are getting vaccinated.