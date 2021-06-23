Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell of Drake & Josh Pleads Guilty to Attempted Endangering Children

By Victoria Bekiempis
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Nickelodeon star Jared Drake Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges involving his interactions with a minor girl whom he met online and who went to one of his concerts when she was 15 years old. Bell copped to two charges, fourth-degree attempted endangerment of children, a felony and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Vulture.

www.vulture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Josh Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Josh#Guilty Plea#Vulture#Zoom#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

What Did Drake Bell Do? Details on His Recent Arrest

We’ve got bad news for anyone hoping for a Drake and Josh reboot. It’s been a weird past couple of years for former child star Drake Bell, and things have definitely been taken to another level recently. Article continues below advertisement. Bell was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, and has now...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Here’s The Sentence Drake Bell Could Face For Child Endangerment Charge

Drake Bell pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles today. The former child star of Drake & Josh could be facing some serious consequences, though the details of his alleged crimes are still coming to light. Thanks to his appearance in court, however, more of these murky details are emerging to paint a clearer picture for why the star was arrested in the first place.
RelationshipsOk Magazine

Surprise! Drake Bell Reveals He Has Been Married For Three Years, Has An Infant Son Following Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment

Who knew? Following pleading guilty to child endangerment, Drake Bell has revealed that he has been married for three years and has an infant son. The Drake and Josh star made the announcement via his social media after he was photographed this week pushing a stroller with a young woman and a small child in tow at Disneyland. The actor tweeted, in Spanish, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'Not Gonna Be Like I Told You So, But...' Drake Bell's Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out Following His Shocking Arrest For Child Endangerment

Melissa Lingafelt, 30, a musician who goes by the name Jimi Ono is speaking out against her ex-boyfriend Drake Bell. The 34-year-old Nickelodeon alum was recently arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Article continues below advertisement. Lingafelt — who has accused Bell of abuse and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his arrest after accusing him of abuse in 2020

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend spoke out after the actor and musician was arrested and charged with crimes against children. Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm. His ex, Melissa Lingafelt, previously accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse as well as having a preference for underage girls in 2020.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Drake Bell Holds A Baby At Disneyland In Nickelodeon Alum's First Public Appearance Since Pleading Guilty To Child Endangerment

Drake Bell chose to make his first public appearance since pleading guilty to child endangerment at Disneyland, in Mickey Mouse pants, with a baby in tow. The disgraced Nickelodeon alum was photographed Sunday at the child-packed amusement park celebrating his 35th birthday with a mystery woman and an infant boy who we presume to be the lady's son.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Moment several cars pull over to intervene as Black woman is pulled over by police

A TikTok video went viral after it showed motorists pulling over to film and monitor an encounter between a Black woman and Missouri police.A string of cars stopped on the road near St Louis to ensure that the officers dealt with the woman appropriately, according to the TikTok user who filmed the incident.Multiple cars can be seen stopping in the road after a man riding with the woman was pulled out of the car by officers and she began screaming for help.No details were given in the video, which has more than 13,500 likes, about the police department involved in...
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

Ex-wife of TV, NFL star Michael Strahan arrested in connection to another ex: report

The ex-wife of former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan is in a boatload of trouble, although it has nothing to do with the Hall of Famer. TMZ reports Jean Muggli “was taken into custody Friday night in New York City and booked for criminal contempt.” The problem? TMZ reports Muggli was “arrested for violating an order of protection involving an ex who claimed she was being terrorized by the woman.”
SocietyPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Imagine innocently walking up the stairs in a sports bar, only to be dragged down the stairs by security. That was 22-year-old Keisha Young’s experience this weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C. In a now viral video, Young is seen being dragged down a flight of stairs by a security guard more than twice her size. Upon reaching the bottom of the staircase, a fight broke out between security and the customers in defense of the young woman. The incident led to a protest outside of the bar over the unnecessary and excessive force used to remove a patron from their establishment.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Delia Fiallo, ‘Mother of the Telenovela,’ Dies at 96

Delia Fiallo, an author and screenwriter known as the “mother of the Latin American telenovela,” has died, according to the Associated Press. She was 96. Fiallo’s caregiver told the AP that she died Tuesday at her home in Coral Gables, Fla., just five days before her 97th birthday. A cause of death was not given, but the caregiver said that the writer was surrounded by her children.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist accuses wife Julianna of having a year-long affair with their Nashville pastor who had given them marriage counselling, lawsuit says

Ex-Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist has accused his wife of having an affair with their. pastor who, at one point, had given the couple marriage counseling, according to a lawsuit. The 40-year-old, who has since retired from the MLB, alleged in a lawsuit filed last month that his wife Julianna...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Drops Nearly $200K On A Whip - Only To Diss It

Soulja Boy claims to be the first rapper to do a lot of things, and he could possibly be the first to purchase a luxury car worth upwards of $200,000 just to diss it. Big Draco took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 29) to lambaste his new toy. “I just...
Los Angeles, CAbravotv.com

Noelle Robinson Reveals if Mom Cynthia Bailey Pays Her Rent

Noelle Robinson has a luxurious Los Angeles apartment complete with a gorgeous kitchen, chic bathroom, and incredible views — and, yes, she pays for it all on her own. In a recent YouTube video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter took a moment to clear up a misconception that her parents, Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson, pay her rent.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Lil Reese come Forward For Help To 6ix9ine’s Dad!

A reaction of a Lil Reese is coming out after watching the miserable condition of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s biological father who reveals that he is currently staying in a homeless shelter. As per the report, Tekashi 6ix9ine is certainly still making money. Many forecasts that his cash flow and career would take a hit after taking the stand but that certainly is not the case. On the weekend, 6ix9ine openly screamed Blueface for his forthcoming boxing match. Though capering the “Thotiana” rapper for the $25K he will get for the fight, he started displaying a bankroll of the same amount.
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Lil Reese Wants To Give 6ix9ine’s Homeless Father Some Money

Lil Reese has been on the receiving end of 6ix9ine’s social media wrath numerous times, especially when a fellow Chicago rapper has been killed or is experiencing some kind of hardship. After King Von was murdered in November 2020, Reese and 6ix9ine exchanged verbal shots on Instagram, resulting in unearthed...