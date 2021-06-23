Drake Bell of Drake & Josh Pleads Guilty to Attempted Endangering Children
Former Nickelodeon star Jared Drake Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges involving his interactions with a minor girl whom he met online and who went to one of his concerts when she was 15 years old. Bell copped to two charges, fourth-degree attempted endangerment of children, a felony and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Vulture.www.vulture.com