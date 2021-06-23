Drake Bell of Drake & Josh Pleads Guilty to Attempted Endangering Children

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Imagine innocently walking up the stairs in a sports bar, only to be dragged down the stairs by security. That was 22-year-old Keisha Young’s experience this weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C. In a now viral video, Young is seen being dragged down a flight of stairs by a security guard more than twice her size. Upon reaching the bottom of the staircase, a fight broke out between security and the customers in defense of the young woman. The incident led to a protest outside of the bar over the unnecessary and excessive force used to remove a patron from their establishment.