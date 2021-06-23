Cancel
Hyannis, NE

Ammonia leak prompts evacuation of Hyannis Youth & Community Center

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – An ammonia leak led to the evacuation of the Hyannis Youth & Community Center on Bassett Lane shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. An alarm system triggered alerting officials to the leak in the compressor system for the ice skating rink. Crews were working to isolate the leak and a repair company was enroute […] The post Ammonia leak prompts evacuation of Hyannis Youth & Community Center appeared first on CapeCod.com.

