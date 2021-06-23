Deputies still looking for second man after deadly New Carlisle robbery attempt

NEW CARLISLE — The investigation into a deadly robbery attempt at a New Carlisle Papa John’s continues as deputies are still searching for a second man who ran after shots were fired.

>>Coroner’s office identifies man shot, killed during attempted robbery in New Carlisle

Gage Melton, 21, was killed Sunday night after he approached the pizza shop with a second, unidentified man, according to investigators. Melton and the other man were wearing masks and carried a crowbar and baseball bat when they approached the employees at the business, Chief Deputy Jeff Meyer of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell Wednesday.

Meyer said the two would-be robbers ran towards the store and were shouting something about money.

Melton was shot by a delivery driver who had a valid concealed carry permit and was legally allowed to have the gun, Meyer said. He added the employee fired three shots and the employee felt that they acted in self-defense.

The employee who fired the shot has been questioned, as with the other employees at the restaurant. But charges have not been filed and the shooter has not been arrested.

“We will gather all the evidence in the case and present that to the grand jury. The grand jury would decide at that point whether they want to press charges against the individual or not,” Meyer said.

The gun used in the shooting has been collected by the sheriff’s office as evidence in the case, Meyer said.

But as the sheriff’s office investigation into the shooting part of the incident continues, the department is also looking for the second would-be robber, who dropped his weapon and ran after the fatal shots were fired.

Meyer said the department has leads on who the robber is, but deputies are still trying to track down the suspect. The robber will likely face charges including robbery, but other charges could come, pending a review by the county’s prosecutor and grand jury, Meyer said.

The sheriff’s office is still requesting those with information about the incident to contact their office and information can be submitted anonymously.

©2021 Cox Media Group