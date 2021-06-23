Rovio looking to reintroduce classic Angry Birds games to storefronts

The limitations of retro games resulted in visuals and gameplay systems that many have a deep nostalgia for. Countless indie developers still release new games that replicate the look and feel of 8-bit and 16-bit games from the 1980s and 1990s. Many of them, such as Shovel Knight, have become beloved classics in their own right. More recently, some indie developers aimed to capture the polygonal look and cerebral design of classic horror games on the original PlayStation, such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Publisher Armor Games and developer Vertical Reach plan to contribute to this trend with the upcoming horror game The Tartarus Key.