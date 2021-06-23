Rovio looking to reintroduce classic Angry Birds games to storefronts
Rovio has announced that it is looking to bring back a number of classic Angry Birds games, including the original release. In an open letter on the Finnish developer's website, it was confirmed that several games - such as Angry Birds Classic and Angry Birds Seasons - were removed from the App Store and Google Play over the last few years. The reasoning for this decision was put down to older technology not allowing the games to keep up to the studio's standards.www.pocketgamer.biz