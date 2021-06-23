Cancel
Rovio looking to reintroduce classic Angry Birds games to storefronts

By Matthew Forde
pocketgamer.biz
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRovio has announced that it is looking to bring back a number of classic Angry Birds games, including the original release. In an open letter on the Finnish developer's website, it was confirmed that several games - such as Angry Birds Classic and Angry Birds Seasons - were removed from the App Store and Google Play over the last few years. The reasoning for this decision was put down to older technology not allowing the games to keep up to the studio's standards.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Angry Birds Seasons#Finnish#The App Store#Google Play#Q A#Angry Birds Legends
