Local artist transforms home into mosaic wonderland

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, TX (June 23, 2021) On a plot of sprawling acreage out in rural McLendon-Chisholm sits a home that simply has to be seen to be believed. Local artist Barbara Dybala has spent the past decade transforming her home/studio into an artistic wonderland full of her beautifully crafted mosaics covering just about every surface. The studio – aptly named Hidden Mosaic – opens to the public once a year, on Mother’s Day.

Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com
