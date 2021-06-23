Local artist transforms home into mosaic wonderland
MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, TX (June 23, 2021) On a plot of sprawling acreage out in rural McLendon-Chisholm sits a home that simply has to be seen to be believed. Local artist Barbara Dybala has spent the past decade transforming her home/studio into an artistic wonderland full of her beautifully crafted mosaics covering just about every surface. The studio – aptly named Hidden Mosaic – opens to the public once a year, on Mother’s Day.blueribbonnews.com