Local artist transforms home into mosaic wonderland

You know the penny presses you find at national parks? Put in four quarters and a penny and it’ll spit out a squashed coin with a monument on it. This summer Minnesota Artists Penny Press, a project helmed by Alyssa Baguss, will feature the works of four local artists in a penny press. Baguss works as the director for Silverwood Park, and is also an artist herself. She has had her work featured all over the Twin Cities, including the Minneapolis Institute of Art.