Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday

It will be Free Fishing Weekend in New York state this Saturday and Sunday. It’s the second of six Free Fishing Days recognized across the state each year. During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Remaining 2021 Free Fishing Days include National Hunting and Fishing Day (Sept. 25) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).