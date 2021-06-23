Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday

Romesentinel.com
 8 days ago

It will be Free Fishing Weekend in New York state this Saturday and Sunday. It’s the second of six Free Fishing Days recognized across the state each year. During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. Remaining 2021 Free Fishing Days include National Hunting and Fishing Day (Sept. 25) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

romesentinel.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Fish Stocking#Fishing Line#Dec#Trout Stream Fishing Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.