Mojang and Sega partner to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to Minecraft

By Matthew Forde
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMojang Studios and Sega have partnered together to add Sonic the Hedgehog to Minecraft as part of the character's 30th anniversary celebrations. After being teased during Sonic Central last month, the collaboration was finally confirmed that will see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow and Doctor Eggman be transported into the world of Minecraft. Numerous levels will also be available to access (according to the trailer), such as Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant.

