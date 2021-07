It's been a busy couple of weeks on the tech anti-trust front. Congress proposed new laws that would together gravely constrain the ability of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook to expand. "The bills — five in total — take direct aim at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google and their grip on online commerce, information and entertainment," the New York Times reported June 11. "The proposals would make it easier to break up businesses that used their dominance in one area to get a stronghold in another, would create new hurdles for acquisitions of nascent rivals and would empower regulators."