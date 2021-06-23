Cancel
FAA releases TRUST, free online training required for pilots to legally fly drones recreationally

By Kara Murphy
Digital Photography Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may have struggled with LAANC authorization, but they moved ahead with releasing TRUST (The Recreational UAS Safety Test) – a free online training program that pilots flying a drone recreationally are required to take and pass. Even if someone possesses Part 107 certification, they must complete this training and show proof of it, if asked by the FAA or law enforcement, in order to legally operate a drone, if they're flying recreationally, in the United States.

