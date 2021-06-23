FAA releases TRUST, free online training required for pilots to legally fly drones recreationally

Skyward, A Verizon company, announced a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the FAA to test cellular connected drones. Skyward was a visionary company in commercial drone software: the company was founded in 2012, before the enactment of Part 107. They were acquired by communications giant Verizon in April 2017: since then, parent company Verizon has worked closely with Skyward, utilizing their software and services internally as well as supporting significant efforts to use their communications power to expand the reach of the commercial drone industry. Skyward has been an instrumental partner in projects to expand drone communications, testing applications like drone delivery with parent company Verizon and leading logistics supplier UPS.