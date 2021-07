The Port of Baltimore is getting a new Asian container service starting this summer as the port continues to add new business ahead of some major capital projects. The Transpacific/Panama Canal service from Maersk Line will begin in July with the first ships arriving in Baltimore in late August, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration announced this week. The service will include a string of up to 13 ships with carrying capacities of more than 4,500 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers. Ships will start out from the Port of Vung Tao, Vietnam, head north to ports in Ningbo-Zhoushan and Shanghai, China and then sail through the Panama Canal before delivering goods in Norfolk, Virginia and Baltimore — the only two U.S. ports on the route.