MEBANE, N.C. — In 2006 two brothers got together and took their love of history, nostalgia, and antiques and created a unique store. Donald and Tony Whitfield have over 20 years of experience in the antique market. As young boys working for a local auction house, they saw thousands of items sold every week. Now, as adults, they have taken to the road in search of lost treasures and preserving history, one piece at a time. They bring their knowledge and passage to their hometown Mebane, NC, in hopes of growing their business with a storefront for the public to explore and shop through all their finds.