OLD FORGE — View will be kicking off its summer event schedule in July with the 48th Annual Forge Festival of Arts and Crafts at Adirondack Bank. On July 4 and 5 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Monday. Admittance will be $3 per person or $10 for a family of 4 or more, and will be good for both days.