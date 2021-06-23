Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

By the Numbers, an OUInsider Series: 73 days until the return of Sooner football

By Parker Thune
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Oklahoma’s first game of the 2021 season draws ever closer, OUInsider counts down the final 99 days to the opener by examining each number’s statistical and historical significance in Sooner lore, from 99 all the way down to 0. Today, the number 73 takes center stage, and it represents the number of points Oklahoma allowed on a sunny 1996 afternoon en route to its worst loss ever.

247sports.com
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
216K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Sooners#American Football#Numbers#Nebraska Cornhuskers#Sooner Nation#Ou#Ahman Green#Td#Huskers#Nu#Blackshirts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

As Nebraska Searches for Program Stability, Moos’ Departure Can’t Spell Danger for Frost

Through North Stadium, just before the pomp and history and nostalgia that makes Nebraska great sits on display, you take an elevator up from the ground floor and you’re a short walk away from the Athletic Director’s office. Memorial Stadium houses everything. Though soon to change, it’s a good reminder of what drives the bus for this athletic department. As Nebraska football goes, so too does the rest of the department. Shaky ground is no fun, and that turf on Tom Osborne Field has had its fair share of wobbly years since the turn of the decade.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Here’s What Scott Frost Actually Said About Transfer Portal

Scott Frost made headlines this past Wednesday for his comments regarding the NCAA transfer portal. He even received some backlash from Carolina Panther star Christian McCaffrey because he made a controversial remark about McCaffrey’s brother, Luke. When talking about the transfer portal, Frost mentioned how it’s completely different now compared...
Nebraska StateBleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision. Max McCaffrey @notoriousmax25. *Transfers in college*. *Brings in transfers this week*. “Bad Advice” 😂😂😂. Treat all players former and current with...
College Sportschatsports.com

79 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Jack Plumb

Welcome to the official countdown to kickoff! Each day through September 4th we’re highlighting a member of the Iowa football team whose number corresponds with the number of days remaining until football returns to Kinnick Stadium. You can find each of the previous players highlighted in the Countdown to Kickoff stream here. You can also find the full Iowa roster here.
NFLPosted by
AllSooners

Top 10 Sooners: Kickoff/Punt Returners

Every Thursday this summer, SI Sooners ranks the top 10 Oklahoma Sooners at their respective positions. Today: kickoff and punt returners. 1. Antonio Perkins (2001-04) Nobody did it better than Antonio Perkins — in a career, in a season, or in a game. Perkins’ three punt returns touchdowns and 277 yards against UCLA in 2003 remains the NCAA standards, but his excellence was always on display. In 2002, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Lawton product set a school record with 647 punt return yards (on 43 runbacks), averaged 15.0 yards per return and scored three touchdowns. In 2003, on 53 returns, totaled 642 yards, averaged 12.1 per return, and scored four TDs. His 1,441 career punt return yards remains an OU record that is likely untouchable. Perkins earned consensus All-America honors in 2003 as a return specialist, but he also had 11 career interceptions. Perkins was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL Draft (103rd overall) and played six games in two NFL seasons.
Penn, PAPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 75 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Oklahoma Statecrimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Sooners now with two top-5 running backs in 2022

Following the epic ChampU BBQ recruiting event over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners have landed the verbal commitment of 2022 four-star RB Gavin Sawchuk. The Littleton, Colorado product has chosen to pledge to OU over Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC. He also holds offers from Alabama, Stanford and many others. Here’s a bit more on Sawchuk in Kamiar’s post.
College Sportsblackheartgoldpants.com

77 Days Until Iowa Football: Connor Colby

Iowa’s bread and butter has always been its offensive line, and the next player on our countdown to the kickoff of Iowa’s 2021 season has the potential to join the long list of stars who have toiled in the Hawkeye trenches. Connor Colby- Freshman. Cedar Rapids, IA (Kennedy) 6’6”, 295...
College SportsTulsa World

OU football: Former LSU running back Tre Bradford reportedly joining Sooners

Former LSU running back and 2020 four-star recruit Kevontre “Tre” Bradford is now enrolled at Oklahoma, according to a report from SoonerScoop late Thursday afternoon. Per SoonerScoop’s report, Bradford will join the Sooners this weekend. Neither Bradford or OU has formally announced the addition, but SI Sooners confirmed on Thursday that Bradford’s heading to Norman after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on June 2. Previously, Bradford’s name appeared in OU’s online student directory last Friday.
Montana Statemsubobcats.com

BOBCATS BY THE NUMBERS: 76 Days Until Kickoff

Bobcats by the Numbers takes a look at current and past Bobcats whose jersey numbers correspond to the number of days remaining before Montana State opens the 2021 football season at Wyoming on September 4. #76. Lewis Kidd, OT: Lewis Kidd checks all the boxes. Great player? Check. Versatile, and...
Ohio StateHerald-Dispatch

Ohio football championships to return to Canton

HUNTINGTON — Ohio’s high school football state championship are set to return to Canton. Officials from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will be home to the state football finals for the next three years.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners land nation’s No. 2 RB for 2022

Oklahoma football’s biggest recruiting event of the year — the ChampU BBQ — was held over the weekend, and it has already hooked one of the big fish the Sooners were hopeful of reeling in. Four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk from Littleton, Colorado, on Tuesday officially announced his commitment to...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Noles News: 73 days until Florida State football season

On the newest episode of Seminole Wrap (which is aiming to take on more of a recruiting focus), we break down the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting moves, including an interview with recent 2022 linebacker commit Omar Graham Jr. 2022 Florida State quarterback commit AJ Duffy has started a...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma football: What 12-team Playoff would mean for Sooners

Oklahoma football is one of only four teams that has made at least four trips to the College Football Player under the current four-team format. Now that a proposal to expand the playoff to 12 teams appears to be favorably moving forward through the College Football Playoff management structure to an almost certain reality, the true benefits are obviously greater for some than others.
NFLrockchalktalk.com

67 Days Until KU Football: 2021 Recruiting Class Recap

The most recent crop of recruits comes to KU as the #62-ranked class in the country (per 247Sports). That ranking took a bit of a hit when national top-100 recruit WR Quaydarius Davis was dropped from the class by the university after domestic violence allegations came out in March; Davis would have been the program’s highest-ever recruit since Rivals began ranking players.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football returning to normal

After a year of no fans and strenuous protocol due to COVID-19, Ohio State football continues to receive news that things are returning to normal for the 2021 football season. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team had to go through one of the most bizarre seasons on record in which they were still able to go undefeated in Big Ten play and make it to the National Championship game. Now there is more news that things are going to return to normal in 2021.