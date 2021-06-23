View to host 4-day cellphone photography youth camp

OLD FORGE — Are you looking for a fun and creative summer experience for your child? Does your kid enjoy learning new creative skill sets through crafts and projects? Join View for a 4-day youth camp designed to help teens up their cell phone photography game. The camp runs from 9 a.m.- noon July 6-9. Cell Phone Photography 101 is designed to allow children ages 13 and up to learn the fundamentals of photography in a hands-on class. Teens will learn basic photo skills in composition, artificial and natural lighting and editing with the help and guidance of our camp instructor, Molly Coletta. At the end of the camp, students will have the chance to show off their new skills in a gallery open to parents and friends.