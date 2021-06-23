As Chicago reopens, the city is rallying around Wrigley Field and the Cubs

New day, new series. Here’s a look at David Ross’ lineup for Game 1 (of 2) against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. For his career, Indians righty Aaron Civale has carried reverse splits, which means righties have hit him better than lefties, but this season those numbers are flipped. We’re not talking about huge sample (just 36 starts overall), but I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s something closer to split-neutral than dominant on any one type of hitter. While we’re digging into it, Civale doesn’t strike a lot batters out, but he doesn’t really walk guys either and is pretty good at keeping the ball on the ground. His hard hit rate is also up this season, so the key to success for Chicago might be all about elevating.