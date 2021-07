Peter Jackson’s long-awaited documentary about The Beatles will debut on Disney Plus.The Lord of the Rings creator is directing Get Back, which features footage of the band from their time working on the final studio album, 1970’s Let It Be.The project was originally going to be released as a feature-length film, debuting in cinemas this summer.However, on Thursday (17 June), it was announced that Get Back will now be released exclusively on Disney’s streaming service after clocking in at a whopping six hours in length.It will consist of three two-hour episodes, which will be released on consecutive days from...