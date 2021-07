Authorities say a father and his son have been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Camden County that occurred in April. 43-year-old Jermaine Johnson of Haddonfield was arrested by the US Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force at a home on Linden Avenue on May 18th. He has been charged with first-degree robbery and weapons offenses and is currently being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting trial.