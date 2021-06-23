Cancel
Cancer

AAV-mediated in vivo CAR gene therapy for targeting human T-cell leukemia

By Waqas Nawaz, Bilian Huang, Shijie Xu, Yanlei Li, Linjing Zhu, Hu Yiqiao, Zhiwei Wu, Xilin Wu
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is the most active field in immuno-oncology and brings substantial benefit to patients with B cell malignancies. However, the complex procedure for CAR T-cell generation hampers its widespread applications. Here, we describe a novel approach in which human CAR T cells can be generated within the host upon injecting an Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector carrying the CAR gene, which we call AAV delivering CAR gene therapy (ACG). Upon single infusion into a humanized NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgem26/Nju tumor mouse model of human T-cell leukemia, AAV generates sufficient numbers of potent in vivo CAR cells, resulting in tumor regression; these in vivo-generated CAR cells produce antitumor immunological characteristics. This instantaneous generation of in vivo CAR T cells may bypass the need for patient lymphodepletion, as well as the β processes of traditional CAR T-cell production, which may make CAR therapy simpler and less expensive. It may allow the development of intricate, individualized treatments in the form of on-demand and diverse therapies.

