The grace period is over for Broome County’s new School Bus Stop Arm Program that uses cameras on bus stop-arms to catch drivers illegally passing stopped school buses. County officials say during the month-long warning period, a shocking 120 violations were caught, averaging about 40 violations a week. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says as disturbing as those numbers are, the figures may be even higher due to a lag in the time of the violation, reporting and processing.