Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that a ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional, meaning hundreds of thousands of newly eligible adults won't be able to access the health insurance program July 1 as promised. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem wrote that...

www.thehour.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sauer
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Constitutional Amendment#Legislature#Ap#Cole County Circuit Court#Republican#Gop#The Court Of Appeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Business groups file brief in Medicaid expansion case; Energizer names new CFO

The final day of the state fiscal year brought a flurry of activity in Jefferson City on Wednesday. The Missouri House approved the renewal of a tax critical to funding Medicaid in the state. The approval of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance came just ahead of a deadline set by Gov. Mike Parson for imposing deep budget cuts. As lawmakers preserved the state’s existing Medicaid program, health care and business groups across the state weighed in on the legal fight over expanding Medicaid in Missouri. Organizations including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Greater St. Louis, Inc. filed a brief Wednesday urging justices to approve the expansion. The governor, meanwhile, signed into law a bill establishing a tax on sales by out-of-state vendors. Passage of the measure, which garnered support from brick-and-mortar retailers, business groups and local governments, makes Missouri the last state in the country to implement an online sales or tax.
LawKOMU

Trial begins for Medicaid expansion lawsuit

COLE COUNTY − A lawsuit that could expand healthcare coverage for over 200,000 Missourians was in court for the first time Monday afternoon. The trial comes the state legislature failed to fund Medicaid expansion, which nearly 54% of voters approved in August 2020. Governor Mike Parson formally withdrew the plans on May 13. His budget originally included the expansion.
HealthCleburne County Sun-Times

State seeks approval for Medicaid expansion

State Medicaid officials are asking the federal government for approval of ARHOME, the newest version of Medicaid expansion. They anticipate a decision in November or December. ARHOME will replace the current version of Medicaid expansion called Arkansas Works, which expires December 31. ARHOME stands for Arkansas Health and Opportunity for...
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked an Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The ruling came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take...
Arizona StateSweetwater Reporter

Conservative high court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other states' voting limits put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year's elections. The 6-3 ruling by the conservative-majority court fueled new calls from Democrats to pass federal legislation,...
Arizona Statefoxwilmington.com

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded if submitted at the wrong precinct nor the law making it a felony to submit another person’s ballot (with limited exceptions) violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision overturned a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Arizona Statencsl.org

SCOTUS Upholds Arizona’s Voting Requirements

In Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee the U.S. Supreme Court held 6-3 that Arizona’s requirement that ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ballots collected by anyone other than a limited group of people not be counted didn’t violate section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The Democratic National Committee...
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Decisions In Voting Rights & Donor Disclosure Cases

CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decisions in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta : “Today, the conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court issued two decisions: making it harder to vote in an election in one, and making it easier to hide major donors in the other. These decisions Continue Reading