‘Utah Booze News’ podcast: DABC chairman talks bar licenses, wine in grocery stores and LDS influence on alcohol policy
Chairman John T. Nielsen’s term on the sometimes controversial state liquor commission ended this week. On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News,” produced by The Salt Lake Tribune and FOX 13, Nielsen looks back at the eight years he spent on the board and shares his perspective on bar license quotas; wine moving to grocery stores; and the influence The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has on alcohol policy.www.sltrib.com