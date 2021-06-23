‘Utah Booze News’ podcast: DABC chairman talks bar licenses, wine in grocery stores and LDS influence on alcohol policy

I've noticed something as I've shopped at Aldi recently. The paper bags, which they charge a quarter for, have gotten smaller, with flimsy handles, the latter of which I've already discovered the hard way a couple of times. It's obvious to me why they are doing this: to make the customer spend more on bags (or an ongoing "supplier issue" as much of their recent low stock issues have been) so they recoup from your still super-low grocery prices there. I picked up a few of their reusable ones and done with it a few shopping trips ago so no worries. But at least they still have friendly, attentive employees checking you out in person in the check-out lanes.