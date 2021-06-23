Hagood donates weaving to Luther Bean Museum

Nancy Hagood donated a Rio Grande weaving to the Adams State University Luther Bean Museum. The family inheritance has been passed down for over 100 years. “The Rio Grande blanket is in excellent shape,” said Tawney Becker, museum collections manager. “We appreciate Nancy taking the time to contact us and offer the weaving, which is an excellent addition to our current textile collection.” Several of the Rio Grande blankets are on display, curated by the former Salazar Rio Grande del Norte intern, Pati Rodriguez.