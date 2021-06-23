Master Matchmakers, A High-End Personal Matchmaking Service
For over twenty years, Master Matchmakers has been matching single men and women as well as providing dating coaching to eligible singles. Founded by JoAnn Ward and now owned and operated by her and her son Steve Ward, the family-owned matchmaking duo has stolen cupid’s arrow in helping their clients find love. The duo were featured as hosts and executive producers of VH1's Tough Love from 2009-2013 steering over a hundred men and women into healthy, happy relationships. The mother/son duo also co-authored Crash Course in Love and their latest endeavor Love Lab is a mobile application for verifying people are who they say they are before going on a date.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com