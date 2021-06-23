Cancel
Society

Processing Grief Through the Afro-Indigenous Spiritual Practices Hoodoo and Ifa

By Michael-Michelle Prat t
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
My mom and I were inseparable. When she died, I didn’t know where to turn for her wisdom, solace, and companionship. But as I’ve lived with my grief, I’ve realized there are many ways I can stay in contact with her, whether I’m cooking a meal that we once made together (buttered chicken, tikka masala with naan) or watching a show or film we both loved (This Is Us, Pose). I feel her with me while watching videos of her as she looks directly into the camera or listening to old voicemails. She calls me “babygirl” and dances around playfully, bringing everyone around her to tears because she was just that funny. Whenever I have a brief reconnection with her infectious joy, I always wish I could hear from her just one more time.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

#Spiritual Practices#Black People#Black American#Christianity#Curio Craft Conjure#Ehimeora#Osunmurewa#Myeshxa#Afro#Yoruba African#Egun
