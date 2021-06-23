Processing Grief Through the Afro-Indigenous Spiritual Practices Hoodoo and Ifa

My mom and I were inseparable. When she died, I didn’t know where to turn for her wisdom, solace, and companionship. But as I’ve lived with my grief, I’ve realized there are many ways I can stay in contact with her, whether I’m cooking a meal that we once made together (buttered chicken, tikka masala with naan) or watching a show or film we both loved (This Is Us, Pose). I feel her with me while watching videos of her as she looks directly into the camera or listening to old voicemails. She calls me “babygirl” and dances around playfully, bringing everyone around her to tears because she was just that funny. Whenever I have a brief reconnection with her infectious joy, I always wish I could hear from her just one more time.