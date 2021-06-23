MLB Prospect Report: Unheralded 51-100 Prospects

Last week we spent some time talking about the guys that aren’t getting a lot of attention inside the top-50 and this week we’ll do the same for the prospects that are sitting in the second half of the top-100. Again, it may sound oxymoronic to say a guy is unheralded while being in the top-100 rankings, the rankings most people pay attention to when prospect hunting, but not everyone can get the same coverage. Some prospects are the flavor of the week for a while and that lets others slip through the cracks, and the same can be said of the players who are from teams that don’t get the media attention in general. All of these players are worthwhile knowing about as they will be fantasy impact players soon enough.