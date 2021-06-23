Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Does A Higher SPF Actually Do Anything For Your Skin?

thezoereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially the season to bask in a glorious outdoor event, especially after a year of being confined to the four walls of your apartment. But despite the excitement of summer (and hopefully a pending vacation) it’s important not to slack on your sun care protection tactics. It would seem logical then, that using a sunscreen with as high of an SPF as possible yields more protection against sun damage, right? Well, yes and no.

www.thezoereport.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Skin Conditions#Spf#Dry Skin#Sun Care Protection#Spf#Uvb Rays#Optiskin#Uva#Md#Faad#Chemical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareABC Action News

Transformational products for your skin and hair

The start of summer is the perfect time to switch things up in your beauty routine. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye has products for your skin and hair that are truly transformational. Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is an ultra-lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, making incorporating SPF into your...
New York City, NYAllure

The 15 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF That Perfect and Protect Skin

A tinted moisturizer with SPF is basically the Swiss army knife of summer skin care. These multitasking products are exactly what their name suggests: moisturizers with a hint of color and coverage added in. While we always encourage our readers to apply a traditional sunscreen daily — and not rely on makeup products with added SPF as their main source of protection — look at a tinted moisturizer laced with SPF as the icing on your skin-care cake.
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

Can You Hydrate Your Way to Healthy Skin?

When asked for their secret to flawless skin, many celebrities — including Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, and Beyoncé — claim that it has to do with their water intake. And although scientific research has established that hydration is a crucial part of maintaining overall health, you may be wondering: Can you really hydrate your way to healthy skin?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

The One Thing Hyram Yarbro Wants You To Stop Doing To Your Skin

I can’t think of another influencer right now who gets tagged in as many TikToks and Instagram videos as Hyram Yarbro. Fans of @SkincarebyHyram beg the 25-year-old Hawaii native and skincare expert to critique their beauty routines. He does as many as he can and always with education and kindness. That’s why he has more than six million TikTok followers. It makes sense his next step would be his own brand: Selfless by Hyram. The buzzy skincare brand launches today at Sephora.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Charlotte Tilbury's first ever SPF just landed – and it does so much more than protect you from the sun

It blurs skin, has no greasy residue and makes for the perfect makeup base. If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. This week sees the launch of Charlotte Tilbury's Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer SPF 50 PA++++, £39. Despite already offering a plethora of much-loved skincare and base offerings, none of the existing Charlotte Tilbury collection includes SPF, so this is certainly something to shout about.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Does Descaling Your Coffee Maker Actually Do?

If you're a coffee aficionado, you might already have a method (and maybe even a schedule) for cleaning your preferred brew machine to keep it in its best condition. If not, you might want to know you should probably be cleaning your coffee maker more than you think, and even if you have a Keurig machine, you should also make sure you find regular time for deep cleanings — including the very necessary step to descale your coffee maker, which is too often left out of the process.
Skin Caretmj4.com

Feel Better in Your Own Skin

Are you looking to deep-clean, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin? The Hydrafacial is a non-invasive procedure that can do all the above! Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa offers a Hydrafacial that will leave you with smoother and brighter skin. Angie Lewis and Monica Boucher are here from Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa with more information on these customizable treatments.
thezoereport.com

The Ultimate Summer Guide to Healthy, Hydrated Natural Hair

Summer is in full swing, and to all the girls with beautiful natural curls, if you haven’t thought about what you’re going to do with your hair this season, now’s the time. Just like maintaining a healthy plant, it should be a priority to make sure your hair is equally nourished and hydrated no matter the season.
Skin CareRefinery29

Is Dermascraping The Answer To Glowing Skin? I Tried It

Let's be honest – 'dermascraping' is a brutal-sounding word. Scraping dirt, debris and dead skin from your face seems slightly barbaric but that's exactly what the new cleansing method sweeping the beauty industry entails. If you've ever wished for a device that can suck all of the gunk out of your pores without having to visit a professional facialist (I know I have), then dermascraping is as close as you can get, and it's fast becoming the new DIY facial trend to try at home.
MindBodyGreen

This Dermatologist's Oilplaning Technique Is A+ For Sensitive Skin

While exfoliation in general typically offers glowing results, some methods are more immediately gratifying than others. Case in point: dermaplaning. By gently scraping off layers of dead skin, peach fuzz, and overall grime, you instantly leave your skin radiant and silky-smooth to the touch. Not to mention, your skin care products can penetrate the skin better, as the ingredients have a clear course free of buildup.
Skin CareHuffingtonPost

What Niacinamide Does For Your Skin, And Who It's Best For

If niacinamide were a person, it would already have earned a Nobel Peace Prize. As a skin care ingredient, it can go pretty much everywhere, calm things down right away and get everything working well together. But until they start awarding global honors for skin creams (and really, why not?), mighty niacinamide continues to prove there’s little it can’t do for beleaguered, stressed and irritated skin.
Skin CareSHAPE

The Best Target Skin-Care Finds, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At this point, Target is basically known as "Impulse Buys Central." Just take it from the countless memes on the internet that all read something along the lines of "Goes to Target to buy a pen. Leaves hours later with an inflatable pool, a monogrammed mug, and a collection of scented candles." And while seemingly everyone can fall prey to the store's enticing stock, skin-care enthusiasts, in particular, might seriously struggle to remain selective when faced with all of the jars, tubes, and bottles lining the beauty aisle. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Love for Great Hair, Skin, and More)
Skin Careartofhealthyliving.com

How Does Dermapen Skin Needling Work?

In your quest to find the perfect treatment that will make your skin look younger and healthier, you may have come across Dermapen skin needling. This innovative procedure has gained a lot of popularity recently — and for a good reason. But what exactly is it? And is it the right treatment for you? Keep on reading to find out!
Behind Viral Videoswmagazine.com

The TikTok-Hyped Skin Care Products That Actually Work

If you’ve spent any amount of time scrolling through Tiktok, you’ve probably ended up seeing at least a few #skincare posts. The app has become one of the biggest new beauty spaces on the internet and an incubator for a new kind of influencer, with accounts like Skincare by Hyram, What’s on Vi’s Face, J.C. Dombrowski and more sharing their knowledge in informative, witty ways while making a previously opaque industry slightly more accessible for everyone. Dermatologists such as Dr. Dustin Portela and Dr. Joyce Park are also bringing their clinical knowledge to the platform, answering questions like “Should I wear sunscreen indoors?” and debunking popular skincare myths. Drugstore brands and direct-to-consumer newcomers alike have seen a surge in popularity because of a handful of posts or a particularly glowing testimonial. That being said, it’s important to examine each buzzy new product and trend critically (see: this winter’s drama surrounding Purito sunscreen, a former social media darling that faced a backlash over incorrect SPF labeling). From viral cleansers and exfoliants that cost under $15 to luxury dupes recommended by the app’s “skinfluencers,” here are the best popular skincare picks to that actually get results.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.
Skin Carehealthing.ca

Is that a freckle, sun spot or mole on my skin?

As a man of English and Irish descent, I am what some might call “pasty white”. My Mum, having suffered many different skin-related problems throughout her life, knew she had to educate her alabaster offspring on the health risks associated with sun exposure, and skin that has a propensity to develop an array of spots and bumps.