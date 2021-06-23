Judge Denies Class-Action Status To Advertiser Battling Facebook Over Fake Clicks
Handing Facebook a significant victory, a federal judge has refused to grant class-action status to an advertiser suing the company over allegedly fake clicks. The ruling, issued Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in the Northern District of California, does not in itself prevent the advertiser from proceeding on its own behalf -- but doing so is often prohibitively expensive for small companies.www.mediapost.com