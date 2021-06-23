Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge Denies Class-Action Status To Advertiser Battling Facebook Over Fake Clicks

By Wendy Davis
mediapost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanding Facebook a significant victory, a federal judge has refused to grant class-action status to an advertiser suing the company over allegedly fake clicks. The ruling, issued Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in the Northern District of California, does not in itself prevent the advertiser from proceeding on its own behalf -- but doing so is often prohibitively expensive for small companies.

www.mediapost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Advertisers#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & Courtsmediapost.com

Judge Throws Out Vaccine Critics' 'Censorship' Lawsuit Against Facebook

Siding with Facebook, a federal judge has tossed a lawsuit by vaccine critics who claimed the company violated their free speech rights by “censoring” their posts. In a decision issued this week, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco reiterated that private companies like Facebook don't violate the First Amendment by suppressing or banning users' posts, or by rejecting users' ads, because the First Amendment only prohibits the government from squelching speech based on its content.
Oakland, CAmediapost.com

Facebook Sues Over $36 Million Ad-Fraud Scheme, Targeted Agency Employees

Facebook Tuesday sued four Vietnamese residents who allegedly perpetrated a $36 million ad fraud scheme that involved taking control of the accounts of users who worked at advertising and marketing agencies. “Defendants misused cookies to take control of the accounts, a technique known as 'session or cookie theft,' and targeted...
Congress & CourtsAndroid Headlines

FTC And State Antitrust Complaints Against Facebook Dismissed By Court

On Monday, a US federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) antitrust complaint against Facebook. Filed in December last year, the lawsuit alleged the social media giant stifled competition by acquiring firms that could erode its monopoly. The complaint specifically sought to unwind Facebook’s 2012 and 2014 acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, respectively.
Congress & Courtsthurrott.com

Federal Judge Throws Out Facebook Antitrust Cases

Citing a lack of evidence, a US District Court judge has thrown out two federal and state antitrust cases against Facebook. The firm’s stock exploded as a result, placing its market capitalization above $1 trillion for the first time. “We are pleased that today’s decisions recognize the defects in the...
POTUSMSNBC

Facebook's FTC court victory saves Instagram — but not Big Tech

On Monday, a federal court dismissed antitrust claims the Federal Trade Commission and a slate of state attorneys general had brought against Facebook. But the company shouldn’t celebrate just yet (though shares already rose following news of the decision). One thing this case highlights is that it is difficult to...
LawAndroid Central

Judge dismisses antitrust lawsuits against Facebook over WhatsApp, Instagram ownership

A U.S. district judge dismissed two major antitrust cases against Facebook. The court found that the plaintiff did not provide substantial evidence against the social media giant. The lawsuits challenged Facebook's market leadership and ownership of both Instagram and WhatsApp. A U.S. district judge dropped two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook...
InternetForbes

Company Of The Day: Facebook

On Monday, a federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against social media behemoth Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The court ruled that the FTC has not proved that Facebook maintains a monopoly in the social media space. So What?. The dismissal of the complaint is seen as a significant win...
Congress & Courtsbitcoinmagazine.com

Judge Rejects Class Certification In Lawsuit Over Mt. Gox Hack

In the latest legal development around the 2014 hack of Mt. Gox, perhaps the most notorious bitcoin exchange event in history, a federal judge in the U.S. has rejected a bid for class certification from victims. “An Illinois federal judge … rejected a bid for class certification from customers of...
BusinessLaw.com

Amazon Slapped With Antitrust Class Action Over Pricing Restriction

Amazon.com was slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Amazon customers. The suit, filed by Milberg Phillips Grossman and the Phillips Law Firm, contends that the platform’s imposition of “most favored nation” pricing restrictions blocks competition from other e-commerce marketplaces and inflates the prices paid by customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-00838, Smith v. Amazon.com Inc.
New York City, NYlegalnewsline.com

Uber, GrubHub and DoorDash face class action lawsuit over delivery fees

NEW YORK (Legal Newsline) -- A New York bakery is the plaintiff in a recently filed class action lawsuit against GrubHub, Uber and DoorDash for not abiding fee caps. Micheli & Shel, which operates an Israeli-style bakery in Manhattan, filed a complaint on June 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for violation of local law No. 52, violation of local law No. 88 and declaratory relief.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Despite ban, Trump fundraising arm is advertising on Facebook

Former President Donald Trump has recently found a way to raise money and send his message out on Facebook, despite being banned from the platform, using his fundraising organization. The move highlights the difficulty in preventing Trump from communicating and benefiting off Facebook while indicating that the tech giant is...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Facebook, ViacomCBS, The Trade Desk Execs Join Future of TV Advertising Panel

Taylor Wynne, Digital Lead, Media Investment, Facebook; John Halley, Chief Operating Officer, Advertising Revenue, ViacomCBS; and Jed Dederick, SVP Global Client Development, The Trade Desk, will participate in a panel moderated by Heidi Chung, Media Analyst and Correspondent, Variety Intelligence Platform, on July 29 in the Variety Streaming Room. Connected...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen wanted for arrest

Maybe he’ll catch himself. “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen has a warrant out for his arrest after skipping court in Michigan on Thursday, a report said. Hansen was supposed to appear in a Shiawassee County courtroom in connection to a sting operation he assisted authorities with that led to the October 2020 arrests of three men who sought to meet up with underage girls, NBC 25 reported.
Florida Stateabc17news.com

Federal judge blocks Florida law targeting social media platforms

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a new Florida law regulating how social media companies can moderate content, saying hours before the law was set to take effect that the legislation violates the First Amendment and contradicts federal law. The preliminary injunction is a victory for Silicon Valley and...
Lawstlrecord.com

Man brings class action against Victoria's Secret over online sales tax calculations

ST. LOUIS -- A man claims that Victoria's Secret overcharges taxes on sales made online, which is against Missouri law. filed a complaint on May 18 in the Circuit Court of the County of St. Louis against Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC., and Victoria's Secret Direct, LLC. for violation of Title X of the Missouri Taxation and Revenue, Chapter 144. The defendants removed the case to federal court on June 24.