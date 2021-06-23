Judge Denies Class-Action Status To Advertiser Battling Facebook Over Fake Clicks

Siding with Facebook, a federal judge has tossed a lawsuit by vaccine critics who claimed the company violated their free speech rights by “censoring” their posts. In a decision issued this week, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco reiterated that private companies like Facebook don't violate the First Amendment by suppressing or banning users' posts, or by rejecting users' ads, because the First Amendment only prohibits the government from squelching speech based on its content.