Why Chicago P.D. And One Tree Hill Alum Sophia Bush Is So Private About Her Personal Life

If there's one thing that's abundantly clear from looking at the (usually) very public lives of celebrities, it's that being famous is sometimes not so great. With the public adoration also comes intense public scrutiny, and frequently about things in their lives that are really no one's business. Former Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush has been on our TV (and movie) screens for nearly 20 years, and in that time she's learned a lot about trying to keep her life to herself, and she recently opened up about why she keeps her personal life private.

