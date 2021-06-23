Why Chicago P.D. And One Tree Hill Alum Sophia Bush Is So Private About Her Personal Life

When it comes to One Tree Hill, we are realistic. We’re not going to pretend that it deserved to sweep awards ceremonies. It was melodramatic, unrealistic and, often, downright bizarre. But that didn’t stop us from loving it. With Chad Michael Murray – one of the Noughties’ most prolific heartthrobs – leading the charge, the town of Tree Hill North Carolina was one of our favourite weekly destinations for nine seasons. Since the show wrapped, its stars have continued to work in the spotlight, and the three main actresses have even reunited for a fab new podcast about the show, called Drama Queens. And, of course, we have the chance to revisit Tree Hill thanks to All4.