Antivirus creator John McAfee said he feared spending the rest of his life in prison just days before he was found dead.The 75-year-old was found dead in a Barcelona prison cell on Wednesday, according to the Catalan justice department quoted by Reuters.A week earlier, McAfee testified to a Spanish court on 15 June as part of his fight against extradition to the United States on tax charges that carried a prison sentence up to 30 years, according to The Associated Press.Appearing via videolink, McAfee argued to Spain’s National Court that the charges were politically motivated and that he would spend...