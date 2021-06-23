Cancel
Los Altos, CA

Everyday life becomes history in new mural celebrating Los Altos

By Heather Zimmerman
Mountain View Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article'200 Main Street [an inventory of time and place]' explores the personal side of the historical. A portal to many different eras in local history has appeared in downtown Los Altos -- one that looks almost as if anyone can step right through its door and begin exploring. And in a way you can: The longer you look, the more glimpses you'll get of various residents' lives in Los Altos over roughly the past century and a half.

www.mv-voice.com
