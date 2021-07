Flashy Acrylic With The GPX Aurora Or Purely Functional Like The ES Acetal?. TechPowerUp released two reviews of Alphacool Eisblock GPU coolers for NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 which bear some similarities to each other but are very different beasts. The cold plate on both is the same, and it is in three pieces as opposed to the more traditional solid cold plate. This is to accommodate the differences in the Founders Edition and OEM cards, not to mention the unexpectedly vertically gifted capacitors on these cards. The other similarity, apart from the use of BSP G1/4″ threads, is the aluminium back plate that can be included in your build, which does add extra cooling to the components on the back of these cards.