Kevin Can F**k Himself Streaming: How To Watch The New Show With Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After winning an Emmy for her role as Alexis Rose on the hit series Schitt’s Creek, Annie Murphy is moving on to something just a little different (but similarly censored): a dark deconstruction of TV comedy tropes from the point of view of the “average” sitcom wife. From creator Valerie Armstrong, Kevin Can Fk Himself follows Allison (Murphy), who becomes fed up with her washed-up, man-child husband (Eric Petersen in the title role) and begins to see things from a new, bleak reality devoid of non-existent fourth walls and laugh tracks. If this sounds like the inventive dramedy you have been dreaming of, allow us to guide you in the right direction of where to find Kevin Can Fk Himself streaming, starting with the answer to that very question.www.cinemablend.com