Kevin Can F**k Himself Streaming: How To Watch The New Show With Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy

The Kevin Can F**k Himself star says she went through a difficult time during Schitt's Creek's farewell tour in early 2020 and the beginning of the pandemic. Murphy recalled on The Zoe Report podcast that while spending time in lockdown with her family, "my mom was like, ‘You're crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering. That's not normal.'" So Murphy started seeing a therapist, who diagnosed her with depression. "A lot of people are going to think that I sound like I'm playing a tiny violin for myself," Murphy said, according to E! News. "‘Oh, you're rich and famous. Why the f*ck are you sad? You have nothing to be sad about.' But I'm not going to post photos of me covered in my own snot, lying on the floor, unable to get up. I don't want people to have to see that. [And] as excited as I was to get this huge part on (Kevin), I do not think if I had gone to work when I was supposed to go to work, I would have been able to do my job."