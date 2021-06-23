Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

Motorcyclist leads police on chase through downtown

By James Allen
The Daily Journal
The Daily Journal
Fergus Falls police were involved in the pursuit of a motorcyclist on Monday beginning at approximately 2:40 p.m. that weaved through the downtown ending with a foot pursuit on Stanton Avenue.

According to court records, police received information that a group of motorcycles were driving recklessly on the west end of Fergus Falls. An officer parked on Washington Avenue observed three motorcycles stopped at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Mill Street. One of the motorcycles had his right turn signal on, split away from the group and then turned left onto Mill Street, accelerating excessively. The speed of the motorcycle was estimated to be 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. Officers followed the motorcycle, which proceeded from Mill Street heading westbound onto Lincoln Avenue. The motorcycle then proceeded through the intersection of Lincoln and Union avenues with a red light at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle began weaving in and out of traffic between vehicles and onto the shoulder.

Officers turned their lights and sirens on to get through traffic to catch up to the suspect. Shortly after, the suspect continued traveling westbound, weaving through traffic, eventually turning southbound on Broadway Avenue. An officer pulled within a block of the motorcycle, which turned westbound onto Stanton Avenue. The motorcycle then accelerated, eventually veering into a driveway on the 600 block of Stanton Avenue, drove into a yard and around the back side of a house pushing the motorcycle behind the house. The suspect dropped the motorcycle and started running eastbound. After a few steps, he tripped, got up, stopped running and put his hands up.

The suspect, identified as Douglas John Bidlen, 29, of Fergus Falls, was apprehended and arrested and admitted to police that he had fled because he did not have a driver’s license. The other motorcyclists that were observed earlier did not engage in the same kind of conduct. Bidlen is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Jail and was charged with fleeing a police officer on a motor vehicle, having no drivers license, no motorcycle endorsement, speeding, careless driving and failure to stop for a traffic control device.

The Daily Journal

The Daily Journal

Fergus Falls, MN
