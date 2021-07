Originally posted on EVANNEX. Tesla stock’s rocket-fueled rise has stalled of late — at this writing, it’s in the high $600 range, far below the all-time high of $880 that it saw in January. The main reason seems to be a feeling that the California carmaker isn’t going to be alone in the EV game for much longer — legacy automakers such as VW, GM and Ford have exciting new vehicles in the pipeline, and they’re investing serious money in battery plants and new production capacity.