Lassen County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible for northeast California, the Sierra Front and Mineral County, and up to 108 degrees possible for the Western Nevada Basin and Range region including Fallon and Lovelock. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Northern Washoe County, Surprise Valley California, Lassen- Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov
