Boise, ID

Challenged Athletes Foundation partners with Southern Idaho Sailing Outreach

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com
Idaho State Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — The Challenged Athletes Foundation - Idaho and Southern Idaho Sailing Outreach announced in a press release they have created a partnership to offer sailing to challenged athletes — the first program of its kind here in Idaho. SISO, in partnership with Boise City Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and Ada and Boise counties began offering youth sailing classes in the summer of 2019. Though these classes were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, classes are now in motion for the 2021 season. The addition of adaptive sailing clinics are in line with both organization’s missions.

