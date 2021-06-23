Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories preview teases Murder House link with Rubber Woman

By Lauren Huff
EW.com
 8 days ago

When American Horror Stories makes its debut next month, it could be treading into some fan-favorite territory. A full-length teaser for the American Horror Story spinoff series was released Wednesday, and in it, a woman wearing a rubber suit beckons to the viewer and takes us inside season 1's Murder House, only this time, there are all sorts of new horrors inside.

ew.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#Teases#Horrors#The American Horror Story#The Rubber Woman#Fx#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

American Horror Stories Teaser Arrives, Fear Takes New Form in Twisted Anthology Spinoff

Ryan Murphy's unnerving universe is expanding this summer with American Horror Stories premiering the first two episodes (seven episodes in its entirety) July 15th exclusively on FX on Hulu, and American Horror Story Season 10 premiering August 25th. The spin-off series will include episodic vignettes, while his current series American Horror Story: Double Feature will start two new nightmarish stories over the course of one season.
MoviesCollider

New ‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Reveals Release Date for Ryan Murphy’s Spinoff

Ryan Murphy's latest production, American Horror Stories, released a new poster that reveals the premiere date for the highly anticipated series — July 15. The episodic anthology series is a spinoff of Murphy's highly acclaimed American Horror Story, in which each episode tells a similarly creepy and distinctive horror tale. American Horror Stories will consist of 16 one-hour episodes, and will likely feature some familiar characters and sets that fans will instantly recognize.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories Poster II: The Horrors Aren't All In Your Head

Well, it looks like we were right (not the biggest leap of faith, we'll admit) and that yesterday's poster key art for FX on Hulu's "American Horror Story" spinoff American Horror Stories wouldn't be a one-and-done. Following up on some major casting news and a brief teaser release, Ryan Murphy & company released a poster with the message that horror was coming home- with the image of Rubberwoman. This time around, Rubberowoman returns as AHStories wants viewers to know via a second poster that the horrors aren't all in their heads- and some are trying to claw their way out.
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s A Classic Horror Story

Netflix has released a trailer for A Classic Horror Story ahead of its arrival on the streaming service next month. Directed by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli, the film follows five strangers carpooling through Southern Italy who find themselves stranded in the woods after a crash, where they come across the home of a spine-chilling cult; watch it here…
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Vikings and American Horror Story stars' new movie

The first trailer has arrived for Vikings star Travis Fimmel and American Horror Story's Alexandra Daddario's new movie, Die in a Gunfight, and it's giving us stylish Romeo and Juliet vibes. The film, described by studio Lionsgate as "a visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humor, and...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

American Horror Story Season 10 Aliens In Asylum

American Horror Story Season 10 Updates: American Horror Story: Asylum included aliens, which don’t appear to fit with the rest of the “psychological institution” and “demonic possession,” which is the subject of the season, so for what reason would they say they were included and what do they truly mean in this context?
TV & VideosComicBook

Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.
MoviesComicBook

American Horror Story: Double Feature Gets Creepy New Poster

Ahead of the release of most seasons of American Horror Story, its title and theme is often made relatively apparent, but even with American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of the unsettling series, releasing a new poster, fans are still perplexed by what terrors creator Ryan Murphy is cooking up. Earlier this year, Murphy began teasing audiences with glimpses at the new season, leading towards the reveal in March that Season 10 would feature two storylines, though fans are still wondering exactly how that will pan out, with the below poster only adding more confusion to those expectations. American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.
MoviesDeadline

Neal McDonough To Produce & Star In Dominic Scott Kay’s Debut Film ‘Drops Of Jupiter’

EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough (Captain America: The First Avenger, American Horror Story) has signed on to star in Dominic Scott Kay’s debut feature Drops of Jupiter. The film, penned by Kay during quarantine, examines the deep connection between a blind boy named Lion (Kay) and an Australian girl with hemophilia named Eloise, watching as the pair live vicariously through each other’s perspectives.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Kelly Bishop

Showing 1 - 5 of 5 articles tagged "Kelly Bishop" In 1975 Esquire magazine asked, "Will Halston take over the world?" For a period of time, the answer was a... Halston: Who's Who in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series. The latest Netflix project from uber creator Ryan Murphy is a...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Horror Stories Teaser: How Does It Intersect With the Franchise?

FX on Hulu has dropped the first full-length teaser for the forthcoming American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, and we're already terrified. The clip follows a rubber woman on a trip through some of the most pivotal locations in franchise history, but what does it mean?. Will this hourlong...
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: MANDIBLES, KILLER SHORTS, DARK STORIES

--------- THIRD KILLER SHORTS SCREENWRITING COMPETITION ANNOUNCED: "Calling all horror writers! The third annual Killer Shorts Horror Short Screenplay Competition is accepting entries from July 1st, 2021. The Killer Short Contest celebrates horror short screenwriters from around the world, connecting them with managers, producers, and filmmakers. The Top 10 scripts...