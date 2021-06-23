Cancel
Economic recovery continues as Austin metro regains thousands of hospitality jobs

By Kathryn Hardison
Economic recovery over the past year has been uneven across industries, but Austin's hospitality and leisure sector has started to show increased signs of life in recent months.

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Local job market continues recovery

Jul. 1—HIGH POINT — The local job market continued in May its recovery from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic impact on the economy a year ago, driven in large part by a resurgence in leisure and hospitality employment after COVID-19 restrictions were rolled back. The leisure and hospitality sector...
Austin Business Journal

Taylor ISD accepts Chapter 313 incentives application for mysterious project, officials hint at more in the pipeline

Investment in Central Texas is ramping up, and it's reaching far flung suburbs like Taylor. The local school district board accepted an application on June 30 for Chapter 313 incentives, which are used for property tax abatements for major manufacturing and energy projects. This comes as big fish circle the area, including tech giant Samsung and Tesla suppliers.
Strong Economic Growth Continues In Midwest

(AP) A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states suggests the economy continues growing at a strong pace. The overall index for the region crept up to 73.5 in June from May’s already strong 72.3 reading. Any score above 50 suggests growth. Creighton University economist...
City will start in-person services in July at new Permitting and Development Center

The city has announced it will soon resume in-person services at the new Permitting and Development Center in North Austin, which will house multiple departments that are part of the development process. Construction was completed last year on the old Highland Mall campus, though the pandemic delayed use of the building. This article has more information about the reopening, plus access to information regarding the city's effort to speed up permitting processes.
How to lure top tech talent

So much talent, yet simultaneously, not enough. Companies based in Austin and those with offices here all are battling to hire from the same pool of candidates in Central Texas. That has led to changes in the way businesses are recruiting and retaining employees. In this in-depth report, we talk to CEOs and recruiters about effective tactics to bring in then keep top talent. Even small companies can compete with the Apples and Googles of the world — and they'd better, because those tech giants need all kinds of talent — on down to your longtime, trusted receptionist.
New economic development plan will focus on job growth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque ranks at the bottom in job growth when compared to city's similar in size. But now, Albuquerque Economic Development, a nonprofit group, wants to change that and put Duke City toward the top within five years. “Ultimately is it's ambitious,” said Reilly White, a local economist....
D-FW still missing thousands of construction jobs

North Texas’ construction sector is still missing almost 10,000 workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s how many fewer people are employed in the Dallas-Fort Worth building industry compared with February 2020, before the pandemic hit, according to a new report by the Associated General Contractors. Nationwide, construction employment is...
New state funding aims to boost economic recovery

CUMBERLAND — A new state incentive could help fill several vacant storefronts in downtown Cumberland with new businesses. Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced the launch of Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that will provide financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
Lessons from West Point, Iraq continue to influence Austin entrepreneur Marissa Limsiaco

Some of the most important lessons in Marissa Limsiaco's life came when she was serving in the Army in Iraq, leading more than 100 soldiers at a critical fueling station. Now she applies them to her career, as co-founder and president of Otso, a startup bringing technology to real estate transactions. Click through for more details on the company, including its new relationship with the National Association of Realtors.