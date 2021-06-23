Historic Heat Wave Likely To Hit Oregon, Record-Breaking Temperatures

According to Weather.gov, “A record-breaking and dangerous heat wave is coming to the West,” and will affect most of Oregon later this week and through this weekend. A strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring unseasonably hot weather beginning Friday and lasting through next Monday. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year, and will remain hot overnight, which will limit relief from the heat and contribute to increased risk of heat related illness.