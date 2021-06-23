Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Historic Heat Wave Likely To Hit Oregon, Record-Breaking Temperatures

By Jessica Tomlinson
thatoregonlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Weather.gov, “A record-breaking and dangerous heat wave is coming to the West,” and will affect most of Oregon later this week and through this weekend. A strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring unseasonably hot weather beginning Friday and lasting through next Monday. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year, and will remain hot overnight, which will limit relief from the heat and contribute to increased risk of heat related illness.

thatoregonlife.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Western Oregon#Southern Oregon#Heat Wave#Extreme Weather#Oregon Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.