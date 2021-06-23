Cancel
Gov. Baker Announces Proposal to Waive MA Sales Tax for August and September

By Danae Pieroni
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a proposal on Wednesday that would waive the state’s sales tax for the months of August and September. The governor is proposing to waive the sales tax for two months as a way to say thank you to taxpayers after the difficult year. “People are returning to work. They’re heading out to shop and dine in our communities. And that means businesses and residents are creating more economic activity, and therefore more tax revenue along with it,” Baker said. “After this very tough year, our taxpayers and small businesses all deserve a break.”

