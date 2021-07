A cow that had run free for nearly two days after escaping a California slaughterhouse in a mass breakout will be spared from its initial fate, with American songwriter Diane Warren volunteering to adopt the animal. Around 40 cows escaped from the Manning Beef slaughterhouse, before running through a Pico Rivera neighbourhood near Los Angeles, stunning residents. As the escape unfolded on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted urged the public to avoid certain streets as they responded to the situation. One cow was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies after the animal appeared to be charging at people...