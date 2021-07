In a marketer’s ideal world, tennis star Naomi Osaka would walk out onto the green grass of Wimbledon in stylishly modern Nike tennis whites, Beats by Dre Flex Wireless earphones clearly visible in her ears, with the pop of the neon-green band of the Tag Heuer smartwatch that she wore on the cover of Vogue Japan drawing your eye to her wrist. Then she’d sit down and maybe give herself a quick massage with her Hyperice Hypervolt before warming up for her match. It would be a perfect—and perfectly natural—product placement moment for all the world to see at the planet’s most renowned tennis tournament.