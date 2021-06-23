Cancel
Indiana County, PA

SENATE PASSES LEGISLATION GEARED TOWARDS BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT

The PA Senate advanced a bipartisan piece of legislation yesterday that will help streamline the process of 5G deployments in different areas across the state. Senate Bill 769, otherwise known as the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act, looks to set up parameters for municipalities and business entities to install small wireless sites in counties across the state, an issue that was heavily emphasized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

