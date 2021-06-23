SENATE PASSES LEGISLATION GEARED TOWARDS BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT

At the June 26th MCN National Council regular session, NCR 21-006 was passed with only one no vote coming from Rep. Robert Hufft. NCR 21-006 is a National Council resolution publicly censuring Rep. Travis Scott for engaging in business transactions with the Nation while serving as an elected official. The resolution references Rep. Scotts business, Scott’s Native Products, as having violated section 4-101 of Title 37 of the MCN Code which forbids any officer or employee of the Muscogee Creek Nation from entering into business contracts or doing business with the Nation.