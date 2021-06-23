Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

How Camila Cabello Sleeps At Night

By Macaela MacKenzi e
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Mental wellness and getting a good night’s sleep are inextricably intertwined. That’s the philosophy of Camila Cabello, the chart topping, platinum recording artist set to star in a new adaptation of Cinderella out later this year. “Circadian rhythm is a real thing,” she says. “I try to not go to sleep after 10:30. When I go to sleep later than midnight, I tend to get worse quality sleep, even if I sleep the same amount.”

www.glamour.com
Community Policy
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Levitt
Person
Camila Cabello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeps#Poetry#Cooking#Calm#Home Cooking#Esarora Ice Roller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

How Does Grammy Winner and Radio Host Estelle Sleep at Night?

POPSUGAR's How Does She Sleep at Night takes a peek under the covers of admirable women's wind-down routines to reveal their nightstand staples, sleep schedules, and dream lives. As an international recording artist, Estelle has clocked lots of late nights on the road, on stage, and in the studio. But...
KEYT

Camila Cabello is magical in first look at ‘Cinderella’

If the dream you were wishing for was a look at Camila Cabello as Cinderella, your dream has come true. The singer on Tuesday posted to social media a first look at the musical in which she takes on the iconic character. Bill Porter, who plays a character based on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Camila Cabello Rocks a Crop Top While Packing on the PDA With Shawn Mendes at Universal Studios

Cuties! Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes had a fun-filled day at Universal Studios Hollywood. The “Havana” artist, 24, and the “Stitches” singer, 22, sweetly held hands while walking around the amusement park on Sunday, June 20. Camila went for a casual look in sweatpants, Nike sneakers and a cute green crop top. As for Shawn, he wore a John Mayer T-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers.
MoviesA.V. Club

Camila Cabello's non-Disney Cinderella now has a teaser

Well, it appears that Amazon has realized that, despite Disney’s best efforts to copyright centuries-old fairytales, they, too, can make a new version of Cinderella. Now, obviously, Amazon wouldn’t be the first to try such a thing. After all, it’s only been three years since Andy Serkis and Netflix took a stab at The Jungle Book with the clearly very memorable Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle—nothing says “remember my movie” like the subtitle “Legend Of The Jungle.” It’s only worth noting because Disney released a new version of Cinderella in 2015, and this Amazon version doesn’t look that dissimilar. Well, except for the cast. This is a much more diverse assemblage of players that includes Cabello as Cinderella and Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother. Oh, and don’t worry, James Corden will be in this thing because of course he will be.
MoviesBroadway.com

Wish Granted! Watch the Trailer for Movie Musical Cinderella, Starring Camila Cabello

There is now a release date and a trailer for the new movie musical Cinderella. The film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. As previously announced, title star Camila Cabello and Tony winner Idina Menzel, who will play the evil stepmother, will contribute original songs to the soundtrack, and it sounds like Cabello is singing one of the new additions in the trailer. The teaser also features an exciting look at Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as Fab G. Feast your eyes on the first look below!
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Without PANTS? Shawn Mendes wears Camila Cabello between her legs

Shawn Mendes It is the famous Canadian singer who since he is the supposed boyfriend of the singer Camila Cabello, does not stop causing a furor when they show off together on social networks and this occasion is no exception. It turns out that recently the Canadian singer has caused...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...