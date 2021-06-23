How Camila Cabello Sleeps At Night
Mental wellness and getting a good night's sleep are inextricably intertwined. That's the philosophy of Camila Cabello, the chart topping, platinum recording artist set to star in a new adaptation of Cinderella out later this year. "Circadian rhythm is a real thing," she says. "I try to not go to sleep after 10:30. When I go to sleep later than midnight, I tend to get worse quality sleep, even if I sleep the same amount."www.glamour.com