How Camila Cabello Sleeps At Night

Well, it appears that Amazon has realized that, despite Disney’s best efforts to copyright centuries-old fairytales, they, too, can make a new version of Cinderella. Now, obviously, Amazon wouldn’t be the first to try such a thing. After all, it’s only been three years since Andy Serkis and Netflix took a stab at The Jungle Book with the clearly very memorable Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle—nothing says “remember my movie” like the subtitle “Legend Of The Jungle.” It’s only worth noting because Disney released a new version of Cinderella in 2015, and this Amazon version doesn’t look that dissimilar. Well, except for the cast. This is a much more diverse assemblage of players that includes Cabello as Cinderella and Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother. Oh, and don’t worry, James Corden will be in this thing because of course he will be.