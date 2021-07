There was a time in the not-too-distant past where the Draft Lottery day was the most anticipated day on many a Philadelphia 76ers fan’s calendar. Would the team land the first overall pick and the sort of generational talent capable of pushing their process along, or would the pick instead come up short and leave Philly stranded with a Jahlil Okafor-type player who would get flipped for a second-round pick a few seasons down the line?