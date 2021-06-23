ViacomCBS Restructures Executive Ranks to Prioritize Streaming
ViacomCBS is officially restructuring its executive ranks in a bid to better prioritize streaming. The conglomerate, overseen by CEO Bob Bakish, has promoted David Nevins, Nicole Clemens, Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and Tanya Giles, with each exec taking on new responsibilities at streamer Paramount+. Giles will become chief programming officer of streaming, a newly created role in which she will oversee strategy at Paramount+ and Pluto TV with a focus on audience acquisition and engagement.www.hollywoodreporter.com