Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ViacomCBS Restructures Executive Ranks to Prioritize Streaming

By Lesley Goldberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ViacomCBS is officially restructuring its executive ranks in a bid to better prioritize streaming. The conglomerate, overseen by CEO Bob Bakish, has promoted David Nevins, Nicole Clemens, Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and Tanya Giles, with each exec taking on new responsibilities at streamer Paramount+. Giles will become chief programming officer of streaming, a newly created role in which she will oversee strategy at Paramount+ and Pluto TV with a focus on audience acquisition and engagement.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Community Policy
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Paramount Tv#Hbo Max#Pluto Tv#Pluto Tv#Warnermedia#Cbs Corp#Paramount Pictures#Premium Cabler Showtime#Cbs Studios#Fx#Ptvs#Vcni#Bet Studios#Mtv#Vh1#Spike Tv#Paramount Network#Viacomcbs Kids Family#Icarly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businesswsau.com

ViacomCBS gives MTV, Nickelodeon heads global reach

(Reuters) – ViacomCBS is promoting the heads of MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon to give them global oversight of their brands, it said on Thursday, as the company makes a push to grow internationally. Under the new structure MTV President Chris McCarthy and Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins will also take...
BusinessLight Reading

ViacomCBS makes global exec moves

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it will unify the company's US and international businesses under a simplified global leadership structure. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each promoted to the role of President & CEO, with global oversight for their respective brand groups, MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. In addition, George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS, will expand his role to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS' FTA networks around the world.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

ViacomCBS Streamlines Global Leadership, Promotes Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins

ViacomCBS has promoted two top executives in a move to streamline its U.S. and international leadership structure, the company announced Thursday. MTV Entertainment Group’s Chris McCarthy and Nickelodeon’s Brian Robbins have both been upped to President and CEO of their respective groups and have added oversight of their respective brand’s international operations. CBS president and CEO George Cheeks will also expand his responsibilities to include all of ViacomCBS’ free-to-all networks worldwide.
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Brian Robbins

ViacomCBS Unifies Domestic, International Oversight. ViacomCBS’ executive streamlining is spilling over into the international side. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins will add president and CEO titles to their respective…. ViacomCBS Restructures Executive Ranks to Prioritize Streaming. ViacomCBS is officially restructuring its executive ranks in a bid to better...
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Chris McCarthy

ViacomCBS Unifies Domestic, International Oversight. ViacomCBS’ executive streamlining is spilling over into the international side. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins will add president and CEO titles to their respective…. ViacomCBS Restructures Executive Ranks to Prioritize Streaming. ViacomCBS is officially restructuring its executive ranks in a bid to better...
BusinessHollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Unifies Domestic, International Oversight

Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks will each take on global oversight in their respective areas. ViacomCBS’ executive streamlining is spilling over into the international side. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins will add president and CEO titles to their respective brand groups at MTV Entertainment Group and...
BusinessRadio Business Report

A ‘Simplified Global Leadership’ For ViacomCBS

NEW YORK — ViacomCBS has decided to unify the visual content-focused media company’s domestic and international businesses under what it calls “a simplified global leadership structure.”. As such, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each being promoted to the role of President/CEO, with global oversight for their respective brand groups.
EntertainmentInvestorPlace

ViacomCBS’s Valuable Media Assets Could Push It to $50-Plus

If you’re old enough to remember when MTV started — or old enough to remember when it only played music videos — than you’re no spring chicken anymore. MTV is just one of many historic brands owned by ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). Other iconic entertainment brands in the VIAC stock portfolio include Paramount, CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Showtime and many others. ViacomCBS has a library with approximately 140,000 television episodes and 3,600 films covering multiple genres such as comedy, sports, news, kids and feature films.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Casey Bloys

HBO Max Chief Casey Bloys Says “We Have Enough Money” to Compete With Rivals. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys isn’t sweating his programming budget. Speaking to reporters at WarnerMedia’s Hudson Yards headquarters Tuesday morning, the executive says…. HBO and HBO Max Chief Details ‘Game of Thrones’...
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

The Best Streaming TV Services, Ranked

There are a ton of streaming services available, from free apps to premium add-ons, major game-changers to hopeful upstarts. But not all streamers are created equal. So we at Paste are here to help you navigate which one(s) might be right for you: We polled our editors and writers—who each subscribe or have access to a majority of these platforms—on price (and value), library (depth and quality of content), and user experience (how easy it is to navigate, availability on different platforms). We then averaged those ratings to create the ranking below, starting with our #1 champ.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

Movistar Plus Restructures for Full-On Studio Streamer Age

Telco giant Telefonica’s Movistar Plus, Spain’s biggest pay TV player, is putting through a major restructuring, aimed at capitalizing on its Spanish market preeminence in an age of full-on global studio streamer dominance. Key to the Movistar Plus reset is the creation of two new strategic divisions: Alliances and Content...
Businessc21media.net

ViacomCBS rejigs Paramount+ team

ViacomCBS has restructured the content leadership team at its streamer Paramount+, including appointing MTV Entertainment general manager Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for streaming. In the newly created role, Giles will oversee and execute a programming strategy for the global content offering across both Paramount+ and Pluto TV. She...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Comcast eyeing Roku or ViacomCBS?

Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts is considering options for the company’s push into streaming, raising the idea of a potential tie-up with ViacomCBS or an acquisition of Roku, according to reports. The speculation comes amid a flurry of merger activity, including Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and AT&T’s deal to...
Businessthestreamable.com

WSJ Says Comcast Wants to Become a Streaming Giant In Deal with Roku or ViacomCBS; Comcast Says Not So Fast

The Wall Street Journal says Comcast is making moves to become a bigger player in the streaming game — but the company themselves say it’s all speculation. Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal published a feature story on Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his supposed goal to turn Comcast from a cable giant into a streaming titan. According to the WSJ, Roberts is “out to show Wall Street that Comcast’s marriage of content and distribution puts it in a strong position to fight on two different fronts of the streaming wars.” But to do so, apparently, Roberts is struggling with either building his own infrastructure or simply acquiring content from another distributor, as rivals ViacomCBS and Amazon have done recently.
Businessmediapost.com

ViacomCBS Names MTV's Giles To Head 'Realigned' Global Streaming Content Team

ViacomCBS has unveiled a "realigned" management structure for its global streaming services content operations, and the executives that will lead it. Tanya Giles, currently general manager of MTV Entertainment Group, has been named chief programming officer, streaming. In the newly created role, Giles will oversee and execute programming strategy for...
BusinessNew Haven Register

ViacomCBS Shuffles Top Content Executives to Bolster Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS has shuffled seven top content executives in a new leadership structure designed to bolster its streaming service Paramount Plus. Teased recently by ViacomCBS Streaming president and CEO Tom Ryan, the new structure is intended to bolster original programming and help Paramount Plus achieve scale in a crowded market. More...
Paramount, CARadio Business Report

Giles Gets Top Spot For ViacomCBS’s Streaming Programming Plan

Each of ViacomCBS’ global content leaders have been elevated as part of a structure shift that places each of these executives in charge of their respective genres within Paramount+. The big announcement: Tanya Giles has been selected to serve as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Pilot Update: ‘Epic,’ ‘Promised Land’ Still in Contention as ABC Passes on 3 Others

With options expiring June 30, ABC has trimmed down its remaining pilot crop. Of ABC’s five remaining drama pilots, the network has extended options on Disney fairy tale entry Epic and Latinx family drama Promised Land. That means that pilots Triage, National Parks Investigation and Dark Horse are no longer moving forward. Dark Horse, based on an Australian format, will be shopped by producers Universal Television.