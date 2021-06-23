Get ready, the Memphis Greek Festival is coming in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For 62 years the congregation of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has had the pleasure and privilege of sharing their love for their Greek Orthodox Faith, heritage, food, music and culture with the people of the Mid-South. This year’s festival will be a smaller version (“Festaki’ – little festival in Greek slang) from the BIG GREEK FESTIVAL happening in May, but just as exciting. For this two-day festival, hard work of preparation will be shared with over 10,000+ attendees.