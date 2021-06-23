Cancel
Public Safety

John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court approves extradition to US

By Theresa Seiger, Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
Computer programmer John McAfee was found dead Wednesday in his prison cell near Barcelona hours after Spain’s high court approved of his extradition to the United States, where he was wanted on tax-related charges, Reuters reported, citing Spanish officials.

An unidentified government official confirmed his death to The Associated Press. In a statement from the regional Catalan government, officials said security personnel tried to revive the 75-year-old without success.

“A judicial delegation has arrived to investigate the causes of death,” the statement said, adding that “Everything points to death by suicide.”

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 and accused of failing to file tax returns for four years, according to the BBC. A grand jury indicted him in June on several counts of tax evasion. Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said that he failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite the fact that he earned millions of dollars by promoting cryptocurrencies, through consulting work, from speaking engagements and by selling the rights to his life story.

Prosecutors said McAfee concealed property including a vehicle and a yacht in order to evade the Internal Revenue Service. He also directed people to pay him at bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in others’ names.

He had faced a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison, according to the AP.

Spain’s National Court on Monday ruled to extradite McAfee, who had argued in a hearing earlier this month that the charges against him were politically motivated, the AP reported. The court’s ruling was made public on Wednesday.

During the 1980s, McAfee invented a way to block the first known computer virus -- called the Pakistani Brain virus -- which wiped a personal computer’s hard drive clean, The Washington Post reported.

McAfee purposely infected his computer with the virus and then wrote a program to disable it, the newspaper reported. That became the basis for his antivirus company, which he founded in 1987, according to the Post. By 1992, McAfee Associates controlled nearly 70% of the desktop antivirus market, according to the newspaper.

He sold the firm in 1994, reportedly for $100 million.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
