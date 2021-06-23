Cancel
Larimer County, CO

Loveland police arrest Larimer County most wanted

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loveland Police Department arrested Jeffrey Donald Kent Houseman Monday, less than a week after he was named Larimer County’s most wanted. According to arrest records from the Loveland Police Department, Houseman, 25, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Monday at North Lincoln Avenue and East Eisenhower Boulevard. He was booked at the department, transported to Medical Center of the Rockies for “withdrawals” and then transported to the Larimer County Jail in Fort Collins.

www.reporterherald.com
